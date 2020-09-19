LETTER: Enjoy candidates' attention while it lasts

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Enjoy attention from candidates while it lasts

This is a special time in Virginia. Our elected representatives are actually talking to us and telling us they serve all the people and always do what is best for the commonwealth.

Enjoy. In a few more weeks, if re-elected, they will once again be doing what they are told by a New Yorker in the Senate and a crazy old lady from San Francisco in the House of Representatives.

Marvin Self

Spotsylvania