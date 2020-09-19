 Skip to main content
LETTER: Enjoy candidates' attention while it lasts
This is a special time in Virginia. Our elected representatives are actually talking to us and telling us they serve all the people and always do what is best for the commonwealth.

Enjoy. In a few more weeks, if re-elected, they will once again be doing what they are told by a New Yorker in the Senate and a crazy old lady from San Francisco in the House of Representatives.

Marvin Self

Spotsylvania

