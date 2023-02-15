Congratulations to Daniel Cortez, a Marine Vietnam veteran, for his column, "Celebrating love, in politics and otherwise," in Sunday's Free Lance–Star. I also thank the Sunday Forum for publishing this article.

As a Republican proud to have Glenn Youngkin as our governor, it is indeed a pleasure to read an article, in this paper, that doesn't condemn, criticize or make fun of what Gov. Youngkin can't get done because of the Democrat- controlled senate.

Mr. Cortez names three members of the legislature, two Democrats and one Republican, and first lady Suzanne Youngkin, who are working together on matters for the good of the people of Virginia.

Too bad that more Democrat legislators care more about party than the Virginians they represent!

Jim Ogletree

Lake of the Woods