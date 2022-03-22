Letter: Enjoyed Robert J. Hobbs' LTE

Are Thomas Hobbes and Mr. Hobbs

kindred spirits?

“The condition of man is a condition of war of everyone against everyone.”

Those words are from Leviathan, chapter 4, by Thomas Hobbes (1588-1679).

I write, however, in literary praise of Robert J. Hobbs and his March 11 letter to the editor, “Talking about Ukraine only benefits Putin,” which gave The Free Lance–Star readership the benefit of a short history lesson on the brutal tyranny of both Russia and Germany in the past 80 years.

Although Robert J. Hobbs is probably not related to the famous 16th century philosopher Thomas Hobbes, it appears likely they share the same centuries-old philosophy:

“(In a state of nature) no arts; no letters; no society; and which is worst of all, continued fear and danger of violent deaths; and the life of man, solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short.”

Robert J. Hobbs ended his letter to the editor by stating, “WWII should have taught politicians that the neighborhood bully is never satisfied.”

But today that could be a double entendre. When Theodore Roosevelt would toast a good deed, he would do so as a sign of respect, Bully for you! Bully for you!

Now, whether it is the renowned 16th century philosopher, Thomas Hobbes, or the enlightened 21st century local talent, Robert J. Hobbs, I say Bully! Bully! for a very timely historical lesson.

Richard Soehngen

Fredericksburg