Having grown up in a dysfunctional family, The Free Lance–Star letter "Ensure new school bullying reporting policy is enforced" by Megan Schnellenberger of Richmond, May 19, enkindled emotions in this Todd's Tavern, Spotsylvania County townie.

Because, like Ms. Schnellenberger, I was a victim of bullying in school witnessed by teachers without it being reported or having any support offered by the administration, causing mental health struggles resulting from that period in my life.

I appreciated the effort it took her to offering the statistics on the effects of bullying having severe consequences for students from the Virginia Department of Health.

Nevertheless, in spite of the new bill, HB 1592, that "implements a new policy in public schools that mandates the principal, or a designee, notify parents of any students involved in a bullying incident within 24 hours," I'm not very optimistic it will be instrumental in helping those students who are not considered one of the favorites — jocks, cheerleaders, SCA reps, etc.

Despite my skepticism I agree with Ms. Schnellenberger: "Now that we have a new law, let’s ensure all faculty and staff in our schools are aware and report bullying to school administrators so that young victims can get the support they need."

Rick Knight

Henrico