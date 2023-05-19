At the beginning of 2023, HB 1592 was unanimously passed by Virginia lawmakers. This bill implements a new policy in public schools that mandates the principal, or a designee, notify parents of any students involved in a bullying incident within 24 hours. I was a victim of bullying in middle school while growing up in Spotsylvania, several instances of which were witnessed by my teachers and a school nurse. However, to my knowledge, none of these staff reported the bullying or offered me support. I was able to persevere through the severe mental health struggles resulting from this period in my life, but this is unfortunately not the reality for all children who are bullied.

Sadly, my experience is all too common. According to the Virginia Department of Health, bullying impacts 1 in 5 U.S. adolescents with the effects of bullying having severe consequences for students. A 2019 report highlighted that among students who reported being bullied, 31.3% considered attempting suicide, 24.5% made a suicide plan, 16.8% attempted suicide and 5% made an injurious suicide attempt.

Children lose their lives as a result of bullying, and the adults in our schools need to take a stand for victims before they reach that point. My call to action is for local schools to ensure all staff are made aware of the new policy and are explicitly encouraged to report bullying to administrators. If bullying goes unreported by staff, many parents will remain unaware.

Now that we have a new law, let’s ensure all faculty and staff in our schools are aware and report bullying to school administrators so that young victims can get the support they need.

Megan Schnellenberger

Richmond