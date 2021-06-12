LETTER: Entertaining column on catch phrases missed one

Entertaining column on catch phrases missed one

Thanks, Free Lance–Star, for the most enjoyable June 10 column [“‘We take this very seriously’ and other clichés of the moment”] by Steve Frank of The Baltimore Sun. Mr. Frank craftily described the tedium that results from catch phrases and other terms becoming vastly overused clichés.

His column was entertaining by his avoidance of “nuance.” His results revealed that he indeed had “drilled down” and “at the end of the day,” had amassed, by my “metrics,” “literally” 32 tiresome expressions—clear evidence that he had taken a deep dive in preparing his column.

I wonder how he missed the currently fashionable term “deep dive.”

Carl Thomason

Stafford