LETTER: Entire government is responsible for paralysis

Entire government is responsible

for paralysis

I am watching our government respond to a genuine crisis, and I am disgusted. The bickering and jockeying for position has become paralysis. I would like to place the blame in one place, but I cannot. The entire government is at fault—federal, state and local.

Elected officials crow about their plans to the exclusion of all other ideas and get nothing done. The infighting is paralyzing in our time of need. We have no leadership, anywhere. We have bunch of career politicians pushing their own agendas for their own enrichment and to feed their thirst for power.

All of the big-name politicians, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Gov. Ralph Northam, Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler–Corn, Senator Tim Kaine, Sen. Mark Warner, et. al. ignore our suffering while they position themselves for more power and wealth.

I am disgusted with our government and the voters who propagate this incompetent outrage by voting for the same old faces over and over.