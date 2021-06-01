LETTER: EPA is not taking anybody's air conditioner

EPA is not taking away anybody’s

air conditioner

Reading Ben Lieberman’s opinion piece on refrigerants was an odd and frustrating experience [“The EPA is coming after your air conditioner,” May 16]. It begins with the title, which is factually incorrect. No, Mr. Lieberman, the EPA is actually not taking away anyone’s air conditioner.

I don’t want to dignify these arguments by repeating them, because there are people out there who will believe anything if they read it twice. In the real world, the vast majority of Americans, including Republicans, know that climate change is a big problem that requires solutions.

The fossil fuels industry, which happens to provide the funding for Lieberman’s outfit, the Competitive Enterprise Institute, is understandably uneasy about the approaching demise of their business model. But the desire of fossil fuels stakeholders’ to keep making money is not my problem.

I want my new granddaughter to be able to have a granddaughter of her own some day. The CEI is not on my side on that issue.