LETTER: 'Equality Act' would harm biological females

‘Equality Act’

would harm biological females

The U.S. Senate needs to vote “no” on unconstitutional H.R. 5, the so-called Equality Act. It will eliminate most of the equal rights that women have worked decades to accomplish.

H.R. 5 would add “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to the lists of protected categories in existing federal anti-discrimination laws, which themselves are unconstitutional violations of the 10th Amendment.

It will ruin women’s sports competition and take away their sports scholarships when they have to compete against biological males. It compromises girls’ and women’s safety and privacy when they have to share bathrooms with biological males. H.R. 5 also erodes parental rights.

The bottom line: The “Equality Act” is not constitutional and would criminalize Judeo-Christian beliefs. Multiple parts of our Constitution, the rule of law in the United States—including the First Amendment and the 10th Amendment—specifically prohibit many provisions of this legislation.

Rose Davis

Spotsylvania