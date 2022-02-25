Letter: Equality in lslam

Equality in lslam
Yes, the 14th amendment did give African Americans the right to vote. But there was one person who stood firm and spoke on racial equality, and that was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He was an American Baptist minister and activist and was the leader and spokesman for the Civil Rights Movement. Sadly, he was assassinated in 1968, but his great work was left behind. His famous “I have a dream” speech is an inspiration to many today.
What does Islam say about equality of mankind? Islam declares that all are equal regardless of race, language, skin color, ethnicity or faith. We are all God’s creation. We were born as equals and will die as equals.
Kinza Fatima
Spotsylvania