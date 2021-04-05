LETTER: 'Equity' isn't as innocent as it sounds

‘Equity’ isn’t

as innocent

as it sounds

I’m familiar with the cartoon visual Thomas Weed used to explain the concept of equity [“Leveling the playing field for city students,” March 29]. Unfortunately, the description in the article does not tell the whole story.

The article explains that “equity means providing each person with a stool that is the correct height to meet his or her personal needs.” The extra stool for the short person does not materialize out of nowhere.

Rather, and this is what the article fails to mention, the stool has been taken away from the tall person because somebody decided that he didn’t need it and gave it to the short person because somebody determined that he deserved it more.

This all sounds well and good in this cartoon example, until the stool becomes half of the money in your bank account or half of the land on your property when somebody decides it’s time to redistribute these things to people who need or deserve them more than you, all in the name of equity.