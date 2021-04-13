LETTER: EV proponents ignore the freight problem

EV proponents ignore the freight problem

The FLS deserves a massive atta-boy (person?) for the editorial on phasing out the internal combustion engine [“Electric vehicles are not a panacea,” March 17].

I have to admit that an electric car would make a lot of sense for the little driving I do in retirement, but besides upfront costs, I tend to keep vehicles for decades. I’ve never seen any cost estimates for replacing the battery pack in those things, which makes safe disposal even more important if the vehicles essentially have an expiration date.

More to the point, everyone ignores the brontosaurus in the room: moving freight. Yes, I expect that at least some city delivery trucks could be all electric. But how are we going to replace millions of tractor–trailers that haul all the things we need?

Over the pond, some small countries use the railroads much more than we do. In addition, a major portion of their railroads are/may be electric. However, some states are larger than a flock of European countries. Stringing power lines sufficient to cover the load imposed by swapping diesel-electric locomotives (the most fuel-efficient way to move freight on land) for all-electric would be an enormous cost.