LETTER: EV proponents ignore the freight problem

EV proponents ignore the freight problem
The FLS deserves a massive atta-boy (person?) for the editorial on phasing out the internal combustion engine [“Electric vehicles are not a panacea,” March 17].
I have to admit that an electric car would make a lot of sense for the little driving I do in retirement, but besides upfront costs, I tend to keep vehicles for decades. I’ve never seen any cost estimates for replacing the battery pack in those things, which makes safe disposal even more important if the vehicles essentially have an expiration date.
More to the point, everyone ignores the brontosaurus in the room: moving freight. Yes, I expect that at least some city delivery trucks could be all electric. But how are we going to replace millions of tractor–trailers that haul all the things we need?
Over the pond, some small countries use the railroads much more than we do. In addition, a major portion of their railroads are/may be electric. However, some states are larger than a flock of European countries. Stringing power lines sufficient to cover the load imposed by swapping diesel-electric locomotives (the most fuel-efficient way to move freight on land) for all-electric would be an enormous cost.
Then there’s supplying the electricity necessary to power all the trains. I have no clue what that base load might be, but the cancel fossil fuel folks don’t even acknowledge the problem.
Converting diesel-powered trucks to diesel-electric (diesel runs a generator at a constant speed, the generator powers the drive wheels) might be an interim solution, but no one has tried it.
I expect many of the deeply committed green folks have never seen a farm. Right now, electric vehicles can barely move themselves a couple of hundred miles. That’s not the same as the power requirements for running a combine or even a small tractor to plant and harvest crops.
In short, the push to eliminate the ICE lacks any awareness of reality.
William Moore
Ladysmith