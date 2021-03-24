LETTER: EV’s are a near panacea for the future

Electric vehicles are near optimal option
In reference to the editorial [“Electric Vehicles are not a panacea,” March 17], I beg to disagree. EV’s are close to an optimal solution and certainly a prudent choice for future planning. They are:
- Becoming more economical with improved battery technologies. Tesla has announced a process for removing cobalt from its batteries which will bring the cost down to the $20,000 range to be competitive for the average buyer.
- Costing about half as much to operate over the life of the vehicle compared with internal combustion engines (ICE).
- Lasting about 17 years or 200,000 miles vs. 8 years or 150,000 miles for an ICE.
- Not yet cost-effective for recycling the batteries, but new companies and new technologies are being applied to this problem. However, according to the Institute for Energy Research, used EV batteries still have about 70 percent power left and can effectively be re-purposed for home energy storage, backing up elevators, powering street lights, backing up data centers, providing solar power storage, backing up power grids, etc.
- Costs to build new solar farms are nearly the same as operating a coal-fired power plant. Therefore, with renewable technologies the price for electrical power should decrease after they are built, contrary to what power companies are spouting, rendering EV’s an even cleaner and more cost-effective solution.