Letter: Even Donnie's onboard with EVs, but Republicans refuse to evolve

Even Donnie’s hip to EVs, but the GOP refuses to evolve

Amazing actions are taking place to slow down climate change! Congress recently passed the Inflation Reduction Act, the biggest climate investment ever. This opens a path to clean energy to restore our planet while generating new jobs and improving health worldwide.

Here in Fredericksburg, our police department just received their hybrid vehicles, and they love them. Our school district has received a grant to purchase 10 electric buses, and Donnie Johnston is writing about using hybrids while we wait for EVs to evolve. Story after story in national news tell of exciting new strategies to reduce pollution and global warming caused by fossil fuels.

And yet…

People concerned only with making more money or following the path of climate change deniers are among us. Take Gov. Glenn Youngkin. He wants Virginia to drop out of an 11-state Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. This program has saved over $378 million for taxpayers; funded grants to reduce flooding, support energy efficiency, improved public health; and lowered energy bills by making energy-efficient air conditioners and appliances for struggling families.

Our state legislature won’t get rid of the RGGI partnership that was enacted in 2020, so Youngkin is trying to go around them using an executive order, despite the NOAA releasing its climate report recently—we hit ocean heat levels at record highs. In other words, Youngkin wants us to sacrifice the good people of Virginia and the future of our children and the planet and for what? Politics? Greed? A lack of understanding of the threat of climate change?

Over the last three years, Virginians have really made an effort to learn about their individual roles in slowing down climate change. A great governor needs to advocate for RGGI and support climate solutions!

Julie Kay

Fredericksburg