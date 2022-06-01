Letter: Even in America, we can do better / gun violence

Especially in America, we can do better on gun violence

I just read the editorial “Please, spare us your thoughts and prayers” [May 25], and I was moved. In my opinion, the incredulity and outrage is warranted, as well as the shock at the lack of shock by others.

In our polarized society in which everything is binary, everything is either good or bad, and the USA is good. Therefore, there is no need for a critique because we are the greatest nation in the world. America—love it or leave it.

How much more useful it is to embrace nuance and engage in critical thinking on key issues.

Here is one, especially for people of faith. We live in a country where owning a gun is a right but having health care is a privilege. Does that set well in your heart? Could we set political ideologies aside and take steps toward an environment where people, especially our youth, not only survive, but thrive?

We are part of the problem; are we willing to be part of the solution? A vitriolic labeling and dismissal of a differing opinion is easy, but unwise and unhelpful.

It is time for a collective agreement that we can, and should, be better. Maya Angelou’s words are timely: “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.” May we listen, learn, seek to understand more than to be understood, and when we know better, do better.

Kerry O’Neill

Spotsylvania