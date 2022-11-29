Letter: Every day should be one for giving thanks

Thanksgiving Day originated in 1621 by the Plymouth colonists. It is a national holiday celebrated by different countries, cultures and religions. The celebration includes a feast and sharing what they are grateful for and giving thanks.

Ahmadi Muslims can also celebrate Thanksgiving Day by giving gifts to friends and families. But Muslims should not just take one day to be grateful but everyday. God has definitely given us a lot. We should be grateful for everything little and much.

Gratitude is a path to show the love of God. And it makes our life easier by being grateful for the little things we have. Gratitude is the most loved characteristic of a Muslim. Practicing it makes one have patience, happiness and less stress by focusing on the little things and not on what people are doing and buying.

The Quran states, “...And whoever desires the reward of this world, We will give him thereof; and whoever desires the reward of the Hereafter, We will give him thereof. And We will reward the grateful” (Quran, 3:146).

Kinza Fatima

Spotsylvania