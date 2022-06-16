Letter: Everyone needs to be open to see from another viewpoint

Everyone needs to see another’s viewpoint

Martin Davis’ opinion piece in The Free Lance–Star, “Don’t turn from new ways of understanding” [June 9], has much merit.

Everyone needs to be open to see from another viewpoint that perhaps they hadn’t considered before, especially those opinions that come from a different political view.

This includes Mr. Davis, whose remarks barely cover his disdain for Mr. Trump and his supporters who may have a different viewpoint than him through their experiences.

Has it occurred to him that there may be merit in some of the questions by conservatives who are not necessarily aligned with Mr. Trump, as well as liberals who question the motive of some of our leaders?

Getting to the truth is difficult if preconceived truths are already being floated around by individuals, political parties, and/or the media bent on having their truth be the only one accepted. We shall see in the televised hearings that all channels are covering (including Fox) if we have leaders who are truly open to other viewpoints and not already ascribed to a preformed truth to fit their agenda.

Heidi Watson

Locust Grove