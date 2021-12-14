Letter: Everyone needs to do their jobs

Watching our country sink into anarchy with riots, shootings, looting and arson gives one pause to ponder. What if judges, prosecutors and law enforcement officers were forced to live up to their oath of office—abdicating their oath at peril of losing their career or worse? Their oath should be published so we all know what they are supposed to do. Enacting laws and fixing bad laws is the job of legislators. It’s not police, prosecutors or judges. Simple, not simplistic.