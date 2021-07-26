LETTER: Everyone should get behind plastic bag tax

Everyone should get behind plastic bag tax

Your editorial opposing a 5-cent tax on single use plastic bags makes, on the surface, some compelling arguments [“Taxing plastic bags is … complicated,” July 8].

You cite the experience of the District of Columbia, which has had a tax on plastic bags since 2010. You assert that a 2014 study found “no continuing decrease in the use of plastic bags” despite the tax. And you assert that increasing revenue produced by the tax from 2010 through 2017 demonstrates that bag consumption is not declining.

However, your assertions are not correct. Data from the D.C. Department of Energy & Environment, reflecting surveys at river cleanup sites, show an 80 percent decrease in the presence of plastic bags since the passage of the law.

And while revenue did increase between 2010 and 2017, that reflects increasing compliance with the law, which began at a low of 41 percent in 2011 to the mid-70s percent by 2017.

Revenue from the tax has been steady in recent years, despite significant growth in the D.C. population.