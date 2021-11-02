Letter: Evolving patriotism

Educate voters about what patriotism means

I believe that part of the solution to the unsustainability of Social Security is to find ways to educate and persuade voters that patriotism means:

1. We need to plan to work in some way well beyond age 65 (many already do).

2. We need to expect to enroll in job-related training programs throughout our lives.

3. We need to maintain our health in order to have a good older age.

Similarly, governments need to more efficiently offer universal health care. This reduces expenses later and maintains a base of productive tax-paying citizens. Replace fee for service with contract renewal for results. Model health care programs exist, even in the U.S., but are still rare.

Meanwhile, the rest of us have already gotten used to long waits for many services. What’s lacking is political will, partly because of lobbies, partly by short-sighted voters, and partly because of untamed and irresponsible rabble-rousers on the internet. The latter must be reined in, both legislatively and by civil lawsuits.