LETTER: Excited about the city's Racial Equity Plan

Excited about

Fredericksburg’s Racial Equity Plan

As a citizen of this city and a member of Virginia Organizing, I was thrilled to learn that the Fredericksburg City Council has adopted a Racial Equity Plan with the intent of acting on the recommendations and other inputs offered by me and other citizens who choose to participate.

For far too long, the members of this city’s Black and brown communities have existed in the shadows, so the expectation of full, untethered participation in all phases of life within this city is exciting.

I would ask the city to consider coupling its racial equity initiative with the already active initiatives addressing police reform, another vital initiative designed to improve relationships between law enforcement and the citizenry. There is bound to be some commonality or crossover between them.

Hats off to the City Council and their staff for taking on such an important and meaningful task.

I am looking forward to a strong, positive, public reaction to this initiative, which should ensure a broad base of citizen participation. Ultimately, the elimination of racial and social inequities within the city will improve the quality of life for all citizens.