LETTER: Expand noise restrictions on sidewalk cafes

Expand noise restrictions on sidewalk cafes

Although I applaud the fact that the city is finally doing something about the very loud music blaring from a certain rooftop bar’s speakers, I can’t help but see how they are perhaps getting it wrong in how to best handle it.

I am in favor of doing something to make sure that the noise level from businesses is kept to an acceptable level so as not to disrupt another business or city residents. However, I feel it needs to be more targeted so as not to hurt the live music scene that we all love.

I gathered from a recent FLS article on the matter that this new noise ordinance is being considered because the rooftop bar isn’t being a good neighbor.

With rooftop bars being somewhat new to the city, there were bound to be unforeseen issues. Instead of a city-wide noise ordinance for what seems to be limited to rooftop bar music, could we just put them under the same regulations as a restaurant’s sidewalk cafe?

Currently, sidewalk cafes have their own noise regulations: they cannot have music played on their patio that can be heard past their establishment. Meaning the music is played at a level that is only heard while dining or walking by said patio.