LETTER: Expanding broadband will ruin rural areas

Expanding broadband will

ruin rural areas

There have always been some folks who were willing to give up the conveniences of urban living for the benefits of rural living. But if people can have it both ways, enjoying both rural benefits and urban benefits such as broadband, the rural areas become more attractive for development.

The FLS editorial of March 16 [“Expanding broadband crucial in rural areas”] overlooks this problem.

Policies at the state level have tried to discourage rural and suburban development because of the excessive costs—and higher taxes for all—of providing government services to those areas. Additionally, rural living increases health costs and environmental damages.

Instead, the state encourages future development in Urban Development Areas.

The FLS works against this sensible goal by claiming that rural broadband is as essential as the Rural Electrification Act. In fact, that government intervention killed the emerging free-market solution of on-site generation, and induced suburban and rural building.