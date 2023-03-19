I recently went to Capitol Hill to visit with lawmakers to discuss the legislative priorities of a veterans' service organization for the 118th Congress. In early January, I began requesting appointments with Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and Rep. Abigail Spanberger. I was extremely pleased to have face-to-face meetings with Kaine and Spanberger, but unfortunately my meeting with Warner was underwhelming at best.

Rather than meeting with the senator, I visited with a legislative correspondent. The young man was nice enough and courteous, but he didn't appear to be a "subject specific expert," but rather a note taker. His most substantive comment was "thank you for stopping by."

The legislative priorities included mental health and suicide prevention; Veterans Affairs health care modernization; protection of veterans from predatory actors; support for Afghan allies; military quality of life issues; and ensuring the Coast Guard service members and retirees were paid should a government shutdown occur.

Kaine and Spanberger realized these are all important issues and were willing to discuss in greater detail, which was greatly appreciated.

"Thanks for your service" rings pretty hollow when actions don't sync up. I'm sure the senator had a very busy schedule, but it's hard to believe he could not spare a minute with me as a veterans' advocate. As a constituent, I felt pretty insignificant and slighted. While on the Hill, I stopped by other offices and actually met with Reps. Kiggans, Wittman and Beyer. I also visited with the chief of staff for Rep. Cline and a legislative assistant for Rep. Scott. All in all, it was a successful two days, and I met some very professional congressional staff members.

Next year, Warner will give me just a minute, to thank him for his service.

Steve Robertson

Spotsylvania