LETTER: Explain reasoning behind tax hike proposal

Explain reasoning behind proposal

to raise city taxes

I would like to thank Mr. Van Zandt for his letter to the editor [“Is Fredericksburg writing checks that it can’t cover?” June 10].

I was horrified to read that one member of the City Council justified a tax increase by stating that “most homeowners do not live in Fredericksburg anyway.” Moreover, it was disheartening that no other council member challenged this member’s statement.

For the sake of discussion, let’s accept this statement as true. By increasing the real estate taxes, these supposedly majority homeowners who do not reside in the city will simply increase rents. What effect will this have on our current affordable housing problem?

How many more citizens who work in the city will not be able to afford to live where they work? How about the increased costs to house our homeless population?

This council member needs to support their statement with statistics on owner-occupied vs. non-owner-occupied homes and answer the above questions.