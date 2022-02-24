Letter: Extreme man-made climate change remains an unproven theory

Man-made climate change remains an

unproven theory

If there was ever an overwrought scare piece published, the AP story of Feb. 16 on pg. A4 of The Free Lance–Star fits the bill to a tee: “U.S. could see a century’s worth of sea rise in just 30 years.”

That’s according to a report issued by NOAA predicting significant coastal flooding.

Says the story, “The U.S. will get slightly more … rise than the global average,” as much as 10–12 inches by 2050 and as much as 2 feet by 2100. Quoted are a federal bureaucrat and a couple of academics.

Now, going from fantasy to fact: Sea levels have been rising since the end of the last glacial maximum 18,000 years ago, circa 120 meters. The rate of rise began to level off around 8,000 years ago. A few centuries ago, plus or minus, the rate had lowered to around 18 centimeters per century. There has been no acceleration in the past century. My authority is the late Dr. S. Fred Singer, scientist par excellence and author of “Hot Talk, Cold Science,” 3rd ed., 2021. (There are many others whose works I and fellow interested persons have read).

Let’s face it. There are money (trillions), politics and power, career advancement, reputations and dodgy ideological certitude involved in the climate change industry.

Extreme man-made climate change remains an unproven theory.

Should trillions of dollars be tossed into an ideological/political cesspool? I say no.

Ronald Parsons

Fredericksburg