Letter: Fact check on National Republican Congressional Committee television ad

As the Nov. 8 elections approach, we are being inundated by television ads for the candidates for the 7th Congressional District. I hope voters will use their good judgment to question whether these ads are truthful.

In particular, I would like to shed light on a claim by the NRCC that Abigail Spanberger “gave herself $5 million of taxpayer funds to pay for her political campaign.” This is very far from the truth.

During her time in Congress, Abigail has worked hard to reduce the influence of big money in politics. She and other Democrats supported the “For the People Act” (H.R. 1) which was introduced in 2019 and again in 2021. This legislation would have strengthened our democracy by expanding voting rights, limiting gerrymandering, strengthening ethics rules and reducing the influence of private donor money in politics.

One of the provisions of H.R. 1 was to fix our campaign funding system through an innovative reform. It would have created a pilot program in three states to provide $25 vouchers for eligible voters to give to their favored candidates for Congress. It would encourage a broader and more diverse population to give and boost the power of ordinary people.

H.R. 1 specified that no taxpayer dollars would be used for this program. Instead, it would create a “Freedom From Influence Fund” primarily by a small surcharge on criminal or civil penalties and settlements from corporations, corporate officers, or individual tax code violators who are in the top income bracket.

What happened to H.R. 1? In 2021, the bill passed the House of Representatives on a near party-line vote of 220–210. It then advanced to the Senate where Republicans blocked the bill with a filibuster.

Fran Larkins

Stafford