Letter: Facts and context make pieces clear

Facts and context make opinion pieces clear

The two articles in Saturday’s Feb. 19 Opinion Page on divisive concepts in our schools and the Remington gun company settlement on the Sandy Hook school shooting massacre are, in my view, examples of excellent journalism.

The Remington piece gives us hope that the corner may ever so slightly be turning against the almost unshakable gun laws and lobbies in this country, and the article on divisive concepts in schools clearly brought out the difficulties and problems that this movement is creating. My granddaughter and her husband are both teachers in Virginia, and she (who teaches special needs children) has related stories of difficult parents even before this notion of divisive concepts arose, which cannot make things better.