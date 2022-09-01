Letter: Fake faith and false profits

Fake faith and disinformation

America’s founders fled the Church of England to worship as they pleased. They established separation between church and state to guarantee their government never established the Church of America.

Per Wikipedia, White Christian nationalism is international propaganda from Vladmir Putin’s leverage of the Russian Orthodox Church to exalt a dictator and end democracy. Our political system has been infested to destroy American freedom from within. My fellow citizens, heed the warning signs and look around. Who’s gaslighting you?

CPAC promoted a Hungarian dictator as a role model and corrupt clergy promoted a savior to lead our government. Religion shouldn’t ban books, cancel women’s abortion rights, question elections, redesign education, dictate corporate values, revise American history, or tell us we’re too woke in respecting each other.

Politicians who strip our rights and support high prescription drug prices know you don’t profit from their scheme, their billionaire donors do, so they resort to tricks to collect votes by creating religious fervor, civil unrest, and hatred.

Praise higher tax deductions, Operation Warp Speed, a defense strategy against China, an improved trade treaty with Canada and Mexico, and a more secure Southern border. But nobody gets a holy royal pedestal for doing the job they were elected to do.

Reject a wild orgy of feel-good lies and disinformation across cable news and social media that tells you the sky is blue when you know it’s raining. You know better than to play baseball in the rain.

Adam Simonoff

King George