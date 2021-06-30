LETTER: Fall in jobless claims doesn't tell full story

Fall in jobless claims doesn’t tell full story

“Jobless claims continue slow but steady drop” [June 25] doesn’t tell the full story. Yes, the jobless claims nationwide fell from 418,000 to 411,000 last week, but what of all the people who can’t file due to restrictions?

My daughter in California called the unemployment office there to file many times, but the lines are always busy. No humans to answer the phone, it seems. Then after two weeks of no answers, she mailed in the needed paperwork, but now hasn’t heard back for some three weeks.

Taking my advice, she then went to the actual office for unemployment benefit assistance, but a sign on the door said that due to COVID, they’re closed to anyone who wants to file new claims, but they will help you with job searches.

So the office is open, and they will let you in to look for jobs, but not to file for unemployment. They told her that she has to call. Well, of course she’s back to square one where no one answers the phone.

Yes, the numbers are down, but that’s because they won’t assist you to file an unemployment claim.

Next step, I told her to write to her senator, congressman or the governor. Because I’m sure their phones are busy, too.