Letter: Fan mail for FLS

Reader celebrates newspaper’s writers
Most of the letters I have written to the editor over the last three decades have been on specific subjects covering a broad range of topics. This letter is different: it is more like fan mail. Specifically, I would like to express my sincere appreciation and thanks to a relative newcomer to the paper, Martin A. Davis. His editorials and opinion pieces are well-researched, well and skillfully written, and cover a variety of subjects.
I am very pleased when I come across something he has crafted. He, along with Cathy Dyson, Adele Uphaus–Conner and Scott Shenk are very valuable assets to your newspaper. Thank you one and all!
Sara Toye
Spotsylvania