Letter: Farmers for Abigail Spanberger

Farmers keep stuff that still works around. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” was likely coined by a farmer pressed for time and money but blessed with ample wisdom gained from experience.

For this reason—conserving what and who works—two generations of this farm family are voting for Representative Abigail Spanberger again, for her third term representing redistricted 7th Congressional District.

More than a third of the population of the new Virginia 7th District resides in a portion of a single county that is a suburb of D.C. Farmers (and eaters) risk losing an advocate and problem-solver on Capitol Hill.

Rep. Spanberger sits on the House Agriculture Committee, where she chairs the Conservation and Forestry Subcommittee. She shows up in all parts of her current district: something we did not see out here before. She works across government to solve real problems for farmers: practical trucking regulations, availability of local meat processing, increasing the current and future ag workforce and more.

Farmers of both parties and independents acknowledge Rep. Spanberger is a bipartisan problem-solver. Rep. Spanberger and a Republican colleague introduced legislation to limit our Representatives’ ability to profit from trading stocks directly.

Rep. Spanberger backed legislation that is now law to limit the cost of insulin and cap prescription drug costs to seniors. Farmers in Virginia are aging; many are self-employed. When feed, fertilizer, and fuel costs go up, you can guess that farmers skimp on their own health.

Abigail Spanberger avoids divisive, nonfactual tweets and sound bites.

Conservation of resources is what farmers do. We have a valuable resource in Representative Abigail Spanberger. Let’s not waste a single vote on less effective representation.

Virginia Rockwell

Barboursville