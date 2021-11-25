Letter: Farnsworth commentary an example of media bias

Farnsworth commentary an example of media bias
The commentary by Stephen Farnsworth, Stephen Hanna and Cassandra Atkinson regarding Glenn Youngkin’s “vanilla” campaign was an excellent example of media bias and crafty wordsmithing [“Youngkin proves political virtues of vanilla,” Nov. 14].
The oddly distorted map of Virginia leads the casual reader to believe the commonwealth is significantly pro-democrat, when the blue highlighted areas comprise only three counties and two urban areas. Further, the authors depict Youngkin as a nondescript businessman lacking any specific message. All the while allowing that the experienced politician, Terry McAuliffe, should have won were it not for two minor gaffs. Again, suggesting the Republican had no platform but only his opponent’s unfortunate moments of honesty.
A more newsworthy examination of Youngkin’s campaign would highlight his advocacy for an anti-progressive approach to governing Virginia and wresting control of our children’s education away from radical leftists and the teachers’ unions. The authors claim CRT is not taught in Virginia schools. This is a superficial misrepresentation of the fact that elements of CRT are currently taught in several school districts. While it may be true that specific reference to CRT can’t be found in the curriculum, teaching the major components of the theory makes it a relative fact.