LETTER: F'burg Cemetery is affordable burial option

City Cemetery

is an affordable

burial option

In response to “FEMA helps cover funeral costs for COVID victims” [April 16], I would like to point out that the cost of dying does not need to go nearly as high as those listed in the article.

While families may choose the services of a funeral home, the sudden death of a loved one can be a time of vulnerability to the belief that more is better, and burial expenses will rise accordingly.

But with more people choosing cremation, I would like to remind your readers that the Fredericksburg Cemetery offers another burial option in our Memorial Garden.

Burials can be done almost immediately after the receipt of a loved one’s ashes. We are also ready to help with a final resting place for ashes which might have been held at home for years. For those interested in advance planning, payment may be made at any time.

Near the heart of historic downtown, your loved ones will not be forgotten in what is known as the City Cemetery.

Jeanette Cadwallender

President, Fredericksburg Cemetery Co.

Fredericksburg