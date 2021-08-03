LETTER: FDA should approve, license COVID vaccines

FDA should

approve, license

COVID vaccines

The rush to have a COVID-19 vaccine to save lives kept its usual monitoring by the FDA from a minimum of several years to months.

Although these vaccines went through the trial period, they were expanded to people who showed a need for a vaccine and then to the 1,000 who needed to be tested. Because the vaccines did not fully meet the vaccine program protocols, FDA gave them an Emergency Use Authorization instead of approving and licensing them.

To date, Moderna and Pfizer have filed for full approval, but it has not yet been given.

Since the FDA has not approved and licensed these vaccines (which is their way of telling us that without question, the vaccines are safe, effective and have minimal side effects), almost half of the people in our state and country have opted to not be vaccinated.

Perhaps the government’s best safeguard for confidence in the vaccine is to do what is necessary to fully meet the requirements of the vaccine program, so the vaccines can be approved and licensed, enabling all of us to move on.