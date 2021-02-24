LETTER: Felony disenfranchisement is a racist policy

Felony disenfranchisement is a racist policy

The idea behind Virginia’s policy of felony disenfranchisement is simple: The electorate needed to be “purified.” Democracy had been compromised by the political voice of formerly enslaved Black people who posed a threat to white supremacy.

The editorial page staff wrote in its Feb. 16 editorial [“Incarcerated felons shouldn’t get to vote”] that the practice of taking away a person’s right to vote dates back to ancient times. This argument is often used as justification for continuing the practice.

However, there are a few facts about this age-old practice that are always left out of the conversation. For starters, voting rights were never permanently taken away and when they were, the criteria for losing your right was applied very narrowly.

It is also undebatable that this practice was exploited for blatantly racist reasons after the Civil War. Southern states expanded the list of crimes that constitute a felony, picked crimes that targeted poor Black people (vagrancy, trespassing, petty theft), and then made sure that anyone with a felony would permanently lose their right to vote.