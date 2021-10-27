LETTER: Fight fair in Stafford BOS race

Fight fair in BOS race in Stafford

I graduated from North Stafford, and I am enrolled in the pre-nursing program at VCU in Richmond. My mom, Pamela Yeung, is running for the Stafford Board of Supervisors in Garrisonville.

I am receiving text messages from Mr. Bart Randall saying mean things about my mom being responsible for overcrowding in schools, but Mr. Randall sits on the Planning Commission. Is he not responsible for overcrowding in Stafford County?

I want him to stop demonizing my mom with ugly text messages. Not only is my mom a good person, but she also takes good care of me, and any of my friends can depend on her if we need something.

She has been the one always coming to field trips with me and always taking care of others. It is because of her that my sister is in the medical field in the Air Force, giving back to our country. It is because of her that I am studying to be a nurse to take care of others.

There’s no need to demonize her while you are running for the same seat. Please fight fair, and remember that if you win, both me and my mom will be your constituents.

I am voting for my mom because I trust her, and I love her, and I know that she will continue to take care of all of us in Stafford County.