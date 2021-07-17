LETTER: Fight the indoctrination of our children

Fight the indoctrination of our children

Boy, have we learned the way to get behind China and other countries when it comes to science, technology, math and innovation.

Educators, keep doing what you’re doing. At the rate you’re going, we’ll have all our students dumbed down and suffering from severe anxiety and low self-esteem.

Let’s see what we’ve done so far....

We’re teaching our white kids to feel guilty for being who God made them and making them feel awkward for having some secret superiority, despite the fact that they have all the same issues that other kids do.

We’re teaching our Black kids that their white friends secretly hate them and that they are victims and will never measure up to their counterparts.

We’re teaching all of our kids that the planet is going to be lost in 12 years and unless they give up eating good protein, like meat, they will be personally responsible.

We’re also teaching them that what they feel is more important than facts, and that they can be the ones to decide their sex, of which there are many to choose from.