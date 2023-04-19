Change is happening in Fredericksburg. Our youth are getting involved with environmental sustainability in ever-growing numbers. On March 26, the third annual Fredericksburg Climate Conference was held at the University of Mary Washington. High school students from Fredericksburg and Stafford County gathered to present their hard work on current climate issues. There were presentations, panels, videos and even a model UN presentation discussing global carbon neutrality. Both local and global sustainability were addressed, with local experts sharing their knowledge. This conference is a testament to our youth’s commitment to the fight against climate change.

Fredericksburg is quickly becoming a leader in environmental conservation and sustainability. Our city government is one of the few in America that has committed to being fossil free by the year 2035, with a community goal of 2050. Local businesses are adopting sustainable practices, and efforts to seek more sustainable forms of energy are coming to fruition. Although we may be taking steps in the right direction, it won’t be easy to reverse the effects of climate change.

It isn’t too late to get involved! There are many small things you can do as an individual to become more environmentally sustainable. Contact your local representatives about climate issues you would like to see fixed. Attend committee meetings at city hall. Volunteer with local green organizations. If you’re interested, you can find more information on the Fredericksburg government website. We all have the power to continue to push for change in our community.

Morgan Hicok

Burke