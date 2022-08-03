 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Fill job openings with immigrants

Fill job openings with immigrants

The Free Lance–Star ran an interesting article about employment in Virginia. While statewide unemployment has dropped to 2.8%, “Virginia businesses and other employers continue to struggle to fill jobs…” Isn’t it time that some government entity starts matching immigrants to jobs? We have Afghani, Ukrainian, and Latino immigrants. It’s time to tap this labor source, to everyone’s benefit. They can support their families better, pay taxes, and fill jobs with no current takers.

Rob Rudick

Colonial Beach

