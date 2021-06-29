LETTER: Finally the library is open!

Thank goodness

the library is open!

As I walked to the mailbox to pick up and read the Sunday newspaper, I saw this big, purple headline on the front page saying, “The library is open!”

Wow. Thank goodness that the library is open to visit in person again. I now have another place other than the grocery store to visit instead of just staying at home, isolated from the social communication with other people.

For now, I still wear my mask and keep a distance, even though I have been fully vaccinated at Mary Washington Healthcare. But I now have a reason to be out and about in real life once again.

Now, whenever I go to Spotsylvania Towne Centre, I can stop at the library to relax, look around, and read magazines and books to help myself by keeping my mind busy. The master gardeners can also have some plant clinics at the library at the mall and I can enjoy them once again.

Anna Victoria Reich

Stafford