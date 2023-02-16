Cathy Dyson’s article, “Stafford girl remains chipper in face of bone marrow failure,” continues to tug at my heart. While I don’t personally know this family, as a parent of three grown children, and now a grandparent of two young granddaughters, I can only begin to imagine the emotional pain that they are going through.

As Ms. Dyson’s article states, a few months ago, 5-year-old Elliott Domaleski (aka “Ellisaurus” because she loves dinosaurs) was diagnosed with aplastic anemia. This came out of the blue to an otherwise healthy child. Her body can no longer make new blood cells and must endure blood transfusions once a week and platelet transfusions twice a week. She is seriously ill and needs a bone marrow transplant by the end of March.

Many of us rushed out to buy cards, chocolate candy or flowers to give as a token of love for special people in our lives on Valentine's Day. However, what better gift of love can one give than to try to help a child whose life hangs in the balance?

It is a simple process to find out if you are a match for little Elliott. If you are between ages 18–40, answer a medical questionnaire, then a kit can be mailed to you to do a simple cheek swab to mail back. To start the process, register at my.bethematch.org/Ellisaurus or by texting Ellisaurus to 61474.

Your gift of love may just be a perfect match for Elliott, or any of the hundreds of other children waiting for a miracle.

Linda Upshaw

Port Royal