Letter: 'Find Your Spot' book ignores Black history in Spotsy

‘Find Your Spot’ ignores Black history in Spotsy

I found Cathy Jett’s article about “Find Your Spot” with Spot the dog in Spotsy to be very disturbing. The book and the campaign is apparently designed to ignore the Black history of Spotsylvania. There is no mention of John J. Wright Cultural Center or of the potential burial site of Kunta Kinte of “Roots” fame. The so-called “gems” ignore these important aspects of Spotsylvania history.

The book highlights several recent arrivals to the county but ignores some of the long-term real history. Shame on the County Engagement and Tourism Department, because they did not foster engagement of the important history of Spotsylvania. I suppose the rewrite will include the big water park in Thornburg but continue to ignore the aspects that actually shaped Spotsylvania history.

This is not how I would want my tax dollars to be spent.

Bob Martin

Spotsylvania