Letter: Fire chief thanks multiple departments for assistance with missing resident

Missing person found thanks to cooperation

On Aug. 26, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Orange County Emergency Communications Center received a call involving a missing man, age 71, from Locust Grove. The Orange Sheriff’s Office along with Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire Company, Mine Run Volunteer Company, and Orange County Fire and EMS responded to the area and began the search for Mr. Kobus Forie.

Forie was found a significant distance from his home in a wooded area by search team members at approximately 8:31 a.m. He was found in good condition and was being checked out by health experts. Forie’s safe return is an example of many agencies working together in a coordinated effort. We would like to thank everyone who helped in finding Forie!

The three organizations would like to thank the following agencies for their essential contributions in finding Forie: the Orange Police Department (personnel), Louisa County Sheriff’s Office (bloodhound team), Culpeper Police Department (drone team and personnel), Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office (drone team), the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (personnel, search and rescue experts and equipment), Virginia State Police (drone team, bloodhound team and aircraft with Flir), Stafford County Fire and EMS (swift water search and rescue), Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department (swift water search and rescue), Stafford County Sheriff’s Office (drone team), Fredericksburg Police Department–Water shed division (swift water search and rescue), the Goldmine Sportsman Club, Rapidan Hills Golf Course, the Neighborhood Watch and numerous citizens who volunteered their time and effort.

Fire Chief Mike Cianci

Lake of the Woods

Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company