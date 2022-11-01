Letter: First district needs someone willing to address today’s issues

After watching Rob Wittman’s TV ad, I wonder if knows what year it is and what our current economic condition is? He said what he is fighting for “More Jobs… Faster Economic Growth … Higher Wages” Is this an ad from the 2008/2009 era?

A quick glance on main street shows that we have a shortage of workers for all the jobs we do have. At an historic low 3.5% unemployment rate, more jobs isn’t the big problem—filling the jobs we have is. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows employment-to-population ratio where we were pre-pandemic, at 60.1%. Perhaps our Representative should be talking about how to fill all the available jobs?

Faster economic growth sounds good, but faster economic growth leads to inflation. The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates in order to slow growth and bring inflation under control. So, a call for faster economic growth will exasperate the chief economic problem that we are all feeling today: inflation. Perhaps our Representative should be talking about how to address inflation instead of how the drive it even higher?

We all want higher wages. Who doesn’t want to bring home more money? The good news is that wages are up across the board. That is the free market at work. When supply, workers, is low, then demand drives up prices/wages. But there is still a gap between the cost of living and the wages people earn. Perhaps our Representative should address the glaring need for a livable wage for all?

Representative Wittman seems to be skating along in his safe seat. Perhaps it is time for us to thank him for his service, give him a gold watch and have someone represent us who is willing to address today’s issues, not yesterday’s.

Liza Hearns

Lancaster