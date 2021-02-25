LETTER: 'First remove the beam from your own eye...'

‘First remove the beam from your

own eye ...’

Andrew Johnston’s letter [“Anti-establishment cults are fueled by militant hatred,” Feb. 23], highlighted by The Free Lance–Star’s use of a color-blocked background, underscores the problem in our country now.

Mr. Johnston’s tirade moves from one accusation to another about the supposed hatred the Right has for the government, the Democrats, the military, gun control, abortion and military training. He fits the biblical teaching “to first remove the beam from your own eye before you can see clearly to remove the speck out of your brother’s eye.”

He does not see the hatred spewed by the Left during and following the recent elections, nor does he see the continuing animosity that the Left has for anyone who wants to maintain the founding principles that made our country great, instead of kowtowing to the Left’s move to embrace the communist principles of socialism.

Heidi Watson

Locust Grove