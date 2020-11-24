LETTER: Five things I like about Trump

Five things I like about Trump

Tom Turro of King George took a big swig of Kool-Aid and challenged a Trump opponent to prove he’s not a cultist by listing five things he likes about Trump and his presidency [“Trump haters are the real cult,” Letters, Nov. 18] .

I can’t resist taking him up on his challenge.

1. I like that Trump has exposed for all the world to see the vile and corrosive undercurrents of racism, sexism, and xenophobia that has long festered in certain quarters of American society.

2. I like that the Trump administration has demonstrated beyond any doubt that a devotion to truth, learning and ethical behavior are not optional considerations in choosing future leaders.

3. I like that Trump has laid to rest for all time the spurious notion that the skill set necessary for success in business is in any way applicable to success in political leadership.

4. I like that Trump has shown the young people of America that hard work is indispensable. One can’t watch television and play on social media all morning, show up for work at noon and play golf all afternoon and expect to accomplish anything worthwhile.