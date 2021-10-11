LETTER: Flag disrespected at construction site

Flag disrespected at construction site

As I was driving near Route 1 in Spotsylvania, I saw something that disturbed me a great deal. At the new location of the Chick-fil-A being built, I saw our nation’s beloved flag in a crumpled-up heap lying near the fence.

They had no flag pole to hang it on, so instead it was put there. How can anyone disrespect our flag like that?

The flag is supposed to be flown with pride and dignity with a light on it, representing all this country has fought for, what we have lost, and most importantly, what we have gained. The flag is not to be disrespected for any reason. There is no excuse.

The owner who is responsible for the property should be ashamed. I’m sure many agree with me on this matter, and I hope this is taken care of immediately.

As a country, we need to always respect our flag.

Ella Pritchard

Beaverdam