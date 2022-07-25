Letter: FLS editorial on COVID response was misleading

FLS editorial on COVID response was misleading

Your editorial “COVID, contractors, and the future of public health” was not only misleading but fuels pandemic misinformation that only serves to confuse and frustrate individuals.

Suggesting that changes in quarantine guidance for children and staff at childcare facilities are “politicizing the pandemic” is unjustified. The changes accurately reflect the current environment, justified by data regarding transmission, severity, and risk for young children. Families are struggling with work, school, and other obligations because of repeated and unpredictable closures of child care, Pre-K schools, and camps. The revised guidance still maintains appropriate safety protocols allowing facilities to remain open.

The response to COVID-19 in Virginia made clear that we are a community of resilient citizens, front-line workers, first responders, public health officials, including both regular and contract employees of the Virginia Department of Health. We laud the efforts of these individuals with a resolute sense of respect and admiration. Gov. Youngkin is aware that “COVID is not a defeated virus.” This administration worked to ensure flexibility and resources to our health care partners, provided common sense guidance as the pandemic evolves, and maintained vigilance in addressing surges and new subvariants.

A foundational principle of disaster management is to ensure that responses are flexible and scalable. VDH utilized contractors to supplement our local field staff with the advent of the pandemic. We’ve learned that tackling health and wellness challenges in the Commonwealth is accomplished through partnerships among local communities and state government, nonprofits, and community groups. The pandemic exposed the lack of investment in public health infrastructure over many years and the Youngkin Administration is currently examining the way we approach these critical functions.

This Administration will continue to work to ensure the safety of the citizens of the Commonwealth utilizing common sense and science-based principles as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

John E. Littel

Secretary of Health

and Human Resources

Commonwealth of Virginia