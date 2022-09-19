 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: FLS has changed during my 50 years of subscribing

The Free Lance–Star has changed the years

I have subscribed to The Free Lance–Star for almost 50 years. Back then it was a six-day-a-week evening paper in black and white—no color comics. A local paper with a circulation of about 26,000.

Today, it is no longer delivered to my home; it is an internet publication disrupting my breakfast.

Worse yet, it has lost its identity as a reporting newspaper, falling victim to the pressures of social media that cause a publication to no longer report the news, but spew opinion as news.

With this serving as news, it is no wonder that we have the problems that were not around 50 years ago. The only reason I still subscribe is my coffee gets cold when I search for facts.

Michael Thompson

Stafford

